Latest on explosion at Parirenyatwa hospital

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 12:04hrs | Views
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has responded to media reports that  a patient attempted to commit suicide by detonating an unidentified explosive device in the process endangering the lives of fellow patients and health staff.

"We have noted that some media houses have publicised the story that Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals was rocked by an explosion. We however, take exception to the uncaptioned picture of a huge fire which obviously is not a real picture of the actual explosion." The hospital said.

The institution further said the pictures that accompanied the story were misleading.

"The picture of fire accompanying that story was obviously taken from somewhere not Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Moreso, we did not confirm any fire but that an explosion had occurred, harming no-one or property.

"We find this story highly exaggerated and likely to cause unnecessary public despondency. The story is malicious especially because of the borrowed fire picture with no caption which is just meant to sensationalize the matter."

Members of the public are informed that the hospital is functioning properly and the incident must not be magnified.

"Since the police is handling the matter and for purposes of patient confidentiality, we are not at liberty to give further details but we wish to assure members of the public that this was just an incident but the hospital is operating normally and is safe as usual."



Source - Byo24News

