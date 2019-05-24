Twitter defends Welshman Ncube

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Twitter users have defended MDC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube for his decision to donate ten beasts towards the MDC Congress that kicked off in the Midlands town of Gweru on Friday.Shadowy Twitter character Matigary had set out to besmirch Prof Ncube's kind gesture by calling it a vote buying stunt."If you donate 10 cows to a congress where you are running for office, how is that not vote-buying? If MDC can't follow its own values, how will it accuse Zanu PF is same?" Matigari posted on Twitter.Responding to Matigari one Wicklow Hwata said, "You are sick in your head. MDC is a voluntary organisation where well wishers can assist with whatever they have. Nearly everyone who is contesting has put up something towards the Congress. Unlike ZANU PF which rely on state coffers MDC relies on its members and other stakeholders."Brandon Dube added that, "Its better they are contributing what they eat than ZANU PF which uses tax payers money to do their party business."Many Twitters users who commented on Matigary's posted supported Prof Ncube.Seeing that none was supporting him, Matigary said, "We taxpayers gave MDC $1.8million. If you can't repair office windows or use it for Congress, can we get a full audit of how you used our funds please? Who ate the taxpayer funds?"On Thursday MDC Midlannds Spokesperson Takavafira Zhou told journalists that, "Midlands province is fully geared to successfully host the historic congress is a fact as evidenced by various committees that have largely worked hard in pursuit of their set objectives and tasks."MDC national leadership has been lining donations with Professor Welshman Ncube offering 10 beasts. Tendai Biti, has also donated truckloads of mealie-meal that will almost cover the needs for the congress, while the MDC women's assembly chairperson Lynette Karenyi-Kore had donated three beasts."