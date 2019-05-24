Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trevor Ncube angry at Colcom over pork pie

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 14:28hrs | Views
Presidential Advisory Council member and Alpha Media Holdings is not a happy man after buying a colcom pork pie which has little pork inside of it.

The AMH Boss took to Twitter to register his frustration.

Dear Colcom,

Just to let you know that l am sulking. There was very little pork in my Pork Pie. I love my pie with lots of pork and bit of pastry.

Cheers

Sulking Colcom Pork Pie Lover.

Trevor Ncube joins a huge list of Zimbabweans who have been complaining in the past years over the product that is being manufactured  by Colcom.

On Thursday Communications guru Dr Charlton Tsodzo posted a picture of a colcom pie without any meat inside.


The company has never taken time to explain to its customers why it is selling sub-standard products.

v


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

52 mins ago | 428 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

55 mins ago | 347 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

56 mins ago | 260 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

58 mins ago | 59 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 hr ago | 956 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3847 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11502 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10276 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9789 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21470 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6554 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6161 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8939 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days