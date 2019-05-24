Trevor Ncube angry at Colcom over pork pie

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Dear Colcom,



Just to let you know that l am sulking. There was very little pork in my Pork Pie. I love my pie with lots of pork and bit of pastry.



Cheers



Sulking Colcom Pork Pie Lover.

Presidential Advisory Council member and Alpha Media Holdings is not a happy man after buying a colcom pork pie which has little pork inside of it.The AMH Boss took to Twitter to register his frustration.Trevor Ncube joins a huge list of Zimbabweans who have been complaining in the past years over the product that is being manufactured by Colcom.On Thursday Communications guru Dr Charlton Tsodzo posted a picture of a colcom pie without any meat inside.The company has never taken time to explain to its customers why it is selling sub-standard products.