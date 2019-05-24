Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi issue to be addressed internally, says Mohadi

by Staff Reporter
24 May 2019 at 16:09hrs | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has stated that the Gukurahundi issue is a Zimbabwean problem that will wholly be solved internally.

Speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of a meeting with chiefs from Matabeleland North Province in Bulawayo, Vice President Mohadi has spoken of government's desire and quest to address the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

While revealing that the chiefs had relayed possible ways forward on Gukurahundi, he said the opening of public discussions was a sign that government is serious about finding a lasting solution.

On exhumations, Mohadi said when the country gets to that stage, it will be done by qualified experts.

The Vice President revealed that a localised solution was the best as the country has managed to deal with other problems in the past.

The meeting with the chiefs is understood to have raised ways of enhancing peace building and conflict resolutions in the country.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

52 mins ago | 424 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

54 mins ago | 347 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

56 mins ago | 260 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

57 mins ago | 59 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 hr ago | 950 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11500 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10276 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9788 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21470 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6552 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6160 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8939 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days