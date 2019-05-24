Gukurahundi issue to be addressed internally, says Mohadi

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has stated that the Gukurahundi issue is a Zimbabwean problem that will wholly be solved internally.Speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of a meeting with chiefs from Matabeleland North Province in Bulawayo, Vice President Mohadi has spoken of government's desire and quest to address the emotive Gukurahundi issue.While revealing that the chiefs had relayed possible ways forward on Gukurahundi, he said the opening of public discussions was a sign that government is serious about finding a lasting solution.On exhumations, Mohadi said when the country gets to that stage, it will be done by qualified experts.The Vice President revealed that a localised solution was the best as the country has managed to deal with other problems in the past.The meeting with the chiefs is understood to have raised ways of enhancing peace building and conflict resolutions in the country.