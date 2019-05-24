Thokozani Khupe prepares for extraordinary Congress

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has announced that she is preparing for an extraordinary congress towards implementing that recently handed down High Court order that compelled the party to go for a congress to elect a leader who will succeed Morgan Richard Tsvangirai."The preparations for the MDC-T extra ordinary congress are at an advanced in line with the High Court Judgment." Khupe said in a statement issued through her Spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni."Very soon all the delegates of our 2014 congress will have an opportunity to once again retain our movement to its former glorious days of steadfastness to the culture, character, values and principles of social Democracy."She urged the party members not to worry over Advocate Nelson Chamisa's Gweru event as it was not a genuine Congress."There is therefore no need to panic or even employ money and energy in stopping some gathering purported to be our congress as such a gathering is null and void and only amounts to a jamboree. I will soon be visiting all the districts and wards of our Movement in preparation for the MDC-T legitimate Extra-Ordinary Congress."Khupe revealed that MDC-T structures have instructed her to free the party from the jaws of a former ZANU PF faction called the G40."I have had extensive consultations with different stake holders and constituencies and all are determined to take our Party back from the toxic claws of the infamous G40."Turning to the Supreme Court appeal lodged by Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Thursday Khupe said, "We welcome the appeal of the High Court judgment by NEC Member Mr Nelson Chamisa, frivolous as it is, at least it is a departure from the slippery slope posture of impugning the judiciary every time the judgment is not favorable to one's subjective democracy."We have a lot of legal and political options we can employ moving forward and l want the membership to take courage in that our strength is derived from our strong commitment to constitutionalism and democratic values and processes."I urge all our cadres to remain vigilant, loyal and dedicated to the values of our struggle and the character and culture of our movement during this tiring time. Rest assured, victory is certain!"