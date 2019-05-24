Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Dabengwa's mother was shot and left to rot for two days'

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 20:21hrs | Views
The mother of the late former ZPRA  Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa was shot in cold blood by Rhodesian Special Branch forces and her body was left untouched for two days in a plot to trap the former struggle stalwart.

Paying tribute to Dabengwa former Investigative journalist Dr Admore Xolani Tshuma said, "His mother was in 1978 shot at close range in Gwatemba by the Rhodesian Front, with an instruction not to touch her body for 48 hrs so that her son would come by night and see his mum dead with gunshot wounds. This is one of the key liberation stories that the media has rarely bothered about."

Dabengwa was in exile in Zambia during the unfortunate passing away of her mother at the hands of the racist Ian Smith army.

In 2015 one Nomazulu Thata wrote an opinion piece to this publication which concurs with what Dr Tshuma says.

"Our history books will spell it loud that Commander Dumiso Dabengwa lost his mother in most horrendous circumstances by the Rhodesian Selous Scouts and special Branch. Who has the gut, the audacity still to question Dabengwa's credential in the struggle if he lost his mother in that brutal act?  

"Mrs. Dabengwa, the mother to Dumiso and indeed the first cousin to my mother: Mrs. Louisa Sihwa  was gunned down by the Rhodesia Special Brunch because his son was a Freedom fighter in Zambia."Thata said.

Dabengwa's mother is buried in rural area of Ntabazinduna and that is where the Black Russian said he wishes to be buried when he dies.

Twenty-four hours after his death, the government has been silent on whether the President of Zimbabwe will confer him a National hero status according to the National Heroes Act.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

50 mins ago | 404 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

53 mins ago | 332 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

54 mins ago | 246 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

56 mins ago | 57 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

58 mins ago | 913 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11494 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5023 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10269 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9784 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21455 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6547 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6159 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8937 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4429 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days