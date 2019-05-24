'Dabengwa's mother was shot and left to rot for two days'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The mother of the late former ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa was shot in cold blood by Rhodesian Special Branch forces and her body was left untouched for two days in a plot to trap the former struggle stalwart.Paying tribute to Dabengwa former Investigative journalist Dr Admore Xolani Tshuma said, "His mother was in 1978 shot at close range in Gwatemba by the Rhodesian Front, with an instruction not to touch her body for 48 hrs so that her son would come by night and see his mum dead with gunshot wounds. This is one of the key liberation stories that the media has rarely bothered about."Dabengwa was in exile in Zambia during the unfortunate passing away of her mother at the hands of the racist Ian Smith army.In 2015 one Nomazulu Thata wrote an opinion piece to this publication which concurs with what Dr Tshuma says."Our history books will spell it loud that Commander Dumiso Dabengwa lost his mother in most horrendous circumstances by the Rhodesian Selous Scouts and special Branch. Who has the gut, the audacity still to question Dabengwa's credential in the struggle if he lost his mother in that brutal act?"Mrs. Dabengwa, the mother to Dumiso and indeed the first cousin to my mother: Mrs. Louisa Sihwa was gunned down by the Rhodesia Special Brunch because his son was a Freedom fighter in Zambia."Thata said.Dabengwa's mother is buried in rural area of Ntabazinduna and that is where the Black Russian said he wishes to be buried when he dies.Twenty-four hours after his death, the government has been silent on whether the President of Zimbabwe will confer him a National hero status according to the National Heroes Act.