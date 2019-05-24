Harare Council to shutdown water for 3 days

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Harare City Council has notified its residents that there will be a total shutdown of water supply from Friday evening to Sunday evening.The Council said the supply interruption was meant to service the Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Stations.The shutdown will affect all suburbs and satellite towns.Commenting on the matter Communications guru Dr Charlton Tsodzo said, "So, Harare City Council has announced that there will be a complete shutdown of water supply this whole weekend in Harare and satellite towns."Needless to say, this will be on top of the total electricity shutdown by ZESA, plus the total fuel shutdown, plus the total cash shutdown, plus the shutdown of meaningful international engagement, plus the total shutdown in due diligence when entering into so-called mega deals, plus the total shutdown in civil society space, with the total shutdown of unexpired supplies of antiretroviral treatment in our public hospitals, plus the total shutdown of hope among citizens, someone please convince me the country doesn't need a complete shutdown."