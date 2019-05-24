Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare Council to shutdown water for 3 days

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 20:58hrs | Views
Harare City Council has notified its residents that there will be a total shutdown of water supply from Friday evening to Sunday evening.

The Council said the supply interruption was meant to service the Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Stations.

The shutdown will affect all suburbs and satellite towns.

Commenting on the matter  Communications guru Dr Charlton Tsodzo said, "So, Harare City Council has announced that there will be a complete shutdown of water supply this whole weekend in Harare and satellite towns.

"Needless to say, this will be on top of the total electricity shutdown by ZESA, plus the total fuel shutdown, plus the total cash shutdown, plus the shutdown of meaningful international engagement, plus the total shutdown in due diligence when entering into so-called mega deals, plus the total shutdown in civil society space, with the total shutdown of unexpired supplies of antiretroviral treatment in our public hospitals, plus the total shutdown of hope among citizens, someone please convince me the country doesn't need a complete shutdown."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

58 mins ago | 1019 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

2 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

5 hrs ago | 5987 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

5 hrs ago | 7284 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

11 hrs ago | 9851 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

14 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

14 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

14 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

16 hrs ago | 5305 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

17 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

17 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5231 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

18 hrs ago | 1370 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

18 hrs ago | 9221 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

18 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3945 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

19 hrs ago | 3038 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

19 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

19 hrs ago | 716 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

19 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

20 hrs ago | 4270 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days