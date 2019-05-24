Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF mourns selfless hero Dr Dabengwa

by Staff reporter
24 May 2019 at 21:16hrs | Views
ZANU-PF on Friday mourned the death of liberation stalwart and former Cabinet Minister Dr Dumiso Dabengwa describing him as a selfless hero who embraced even those who hated him.

Dr Dabengwa died yesterday in Nairobi Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been flown for medical treatment last month.

He was 79.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo said Dr Dabengwa's death has left the nation heartbroken.

"The Zanu-PF revolutionary party joins His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa in mourning the untimely demise of Dumiso Dabengwa in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday. His shock departure has been received with bewilderment and dismay by the generality of our people across the country. The elephant has fallen. A giant has departed without ceremony leaving many hears lacerated," said Khaya-Moyo.

He said Dr Dabengwa's illustrious contribution to the country is unmatched, in both pre and post-independence.

"He was a remarkable freedom fighter. A man of impeccable liberation war credentials. A leader of immense charisma, courage, dedication, and enviable humility. He embraced even those who hated him. Political differences of opinion at any stage must never translate into enmity and be a weapon used to extinguish one's history," he said.

Khaya-Moyo said Dabengwa is a true hero and nation builder, who never discriminated anyone because of any differences.

"Dabengwa always led from the front. He knew no tribe, region or race. He only knew humility. A man of Dabengwa's attributes can never die, but can only depart for higher responsibility. He has left a legacy of selfless service to the people of Zimbabwe and to the cause of Pan-Africanism. May his soul rest in peace," said Khaya-Moyo.

More to follow.....

Source - chronicle

