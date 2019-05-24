Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo City Council to stop collecting garbage

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 22:31hrs | Views
The Bulawayo City has advised residents that there will be an interruption in refuse removal service in Mahatshula, Woodville, Killarney, Emhlangeni and parts of the CBD due to fuel shortages.

The council has urged residents to keep the City clean and to store garbage in their homesteads, which shall be collected when garbage removal begins.

See the full  notice below:



Source - Byo24News

