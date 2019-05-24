Bulawayo City Council to stop collecting garbage

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Bulawayo City has advised residents that there will be an interruption in refuse removal service in Mahatshula, Woodville, Killarney, Emhlangeni and parts of the CBD due to fuel shortages.The council has urged residents to keep the City clean and to store garbage in their homesteads, which shall be collected when garbage removal begins.See the full notice below: