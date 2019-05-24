Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tough conditions for Zimbabwe fuel retailers

by Ndou Paul
24 May 2019 at 21:55hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has changed operating conditions for all petroleum retail operators a day after the newly-appointed Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi said he will empower the Authority to take full charge of the sector and tightly monitor activities to restore order in the energy sector

ZERA sent out a notice to all fuel retailers advising them that it added the following conditions to the retail license:

1. No operator shall load fuel from an underground storage tank at a fuel retail site into a fuel road tanker

2. No operator shall load fuel from an underground storage facility at a fuel retail site into a demountable fuel tank or container exceeding a total volume of 600 litres at a time.

For small containers, operators should use the "know your customer" concept.

Any licensee found violating the above conditions risks prosecution and cancellation of retail license.

Minister Chasi yesterday took his oath of office before President Mnangagwa at State House and vowed to end fuel hoarding and other corrupt practices.

The minister said he will empower the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to take full charge of the sector and tightly monitor activities to restore order in the energy sector.

This follows the recent unearthing of a hoarding case in which a service station in Chinhoyi reportedly sold 10 000 litres of fuel to an individual despite a long winding queue of desperate motorists.

Minister Chasi said ZERA should be adequately empowered to deal with challenges in the fuel sector.

Minister Chasi said he will ensure ZERA take full charge of sector to do away with hoarding of fuel and other corrupt activities dogging the fuel industry.

He said fuel attendants should be called to order and stop illegal dealings that find diesel and petrol on the black market.



Source - Byo24News

