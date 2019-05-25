Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Book Fair will be held from 31 May - 1 June 2019

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019
The Bulawayo Book Fair will be held from 31 May - 1 June 2019 at the Large City Hall under The Zimbabwe International Book Fair 2019 "Footprints of the Book: Milestones & Opportunities".

The Bulawayo Book Fair Workshop will be focusing on: "Footprints of the Book: Milestones & Opportunities"  The workshop will provide an opportune platform to discuss issues that are beneficial to the book sector and exploit synergies that help to grow the industry.  

The Bulawayo Book Fair will comprise the following activities:

31 May – 1 June    Bulawayo Book Fair Exhibitions
31 May – 1 June    Children's Reading Tent, Live Literature Centre & Spelling Bee/Quiz Competition

The organisers said they would like to extend our invitation to headmasters, teachers, parents, school children, writers, editors, printers, publishers, booksellers and librarians in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions to visit this unique Bulawayo Book Fair Exhibition.

"It will provide all stakeholders the opportunity to sample books for educational advancement, professional development and individual intellectual growth. In particular, we also wish to extend a warm welcome to members of the general public to visit The Bulawayo Book Fair to discover the opportunities that lie in books for further learning and knowledge acquisition."  

For further details regarding the ZIBF 2019 Bulawayo Book Fair, please contact: Events Coordinator, ZIBF, Harare Gardens, Harare or email events@zibfa.org.zw CC zibfa@yahoo.com

Source - Byo24News

