Akbays for Dembare scalp

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 08:24hrs | Views
NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay says his side increased the intensity of their training this week to try and turn around their fortunes. They meet stricken giants Dynamos at Rufaro tomorrow.

The platinum miners disappointed their fans in the last two games after a defeat to ZPC Kariba and a home draw against Yadah.

"We have been training hard this week, we have trained two times a day on very high tempo. We also played a friendly match on Thursday and the boys did well,'' said the Dutchman. "I hope we can show people this weekend that the boys are coming up and demonstrate how Ngezi Platinum wants to play football.

"Of course, the most important thing is that we have to win and we want to win. "We have been creating chances but we haven't been scoring.

"Since the season started we have had close to 40-50 chances but we only scored seven goals. "We have good strikers and the only thing we have to do is score goals.

"We have changed our style of playing football this week and the boys are surprisingly very happy with the new style.''

The Mhondoro-side will be without key forwards Donald Teguru, Tichaona Mabvura and Kelvin Bulaji through injuries.

"It's a big blow, especially with Ticha (Mabvura). We have a different style that we want to play and Ticha was actually good on the pitch. "When he was doing well that's when he was injured. Sometimes it's hard life in football," said Akbay.

Leftback Tinotenda Muringai is back for DeMbare after missing last week's 0-2 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs through suspension. Utility man, Emmanuel Jalai, has also recovered fully from an injury he sustained in that game.

However, DeMbare will miss defensive midfielder, Tawanda Chisi, through suspension while the West African pair of Claude Junior Ngahan and Robert Sackey are down with injuries. Coach Tonderai Ndiraya will come up against his former team.

"I think it's going to be a bit emotional in the sense that I managed to build my CV there.

"We had two good seasons there and, of course, we finished the league competitions in very respectable positions.

"Given that background, I have a lot of respect for Ngezi Platinum but I have since moved on, they have moved on and we are all going to be looking for good results on the day. "My mind is focused on reviving our team and so far I have seen some progress. Hopefully, we can get some good results," said Ndiraya.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days