Mnangagwa says, 'Violence not part of our culture'

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 08:25hrs | Views
Violence is not part of the Zimbabwe culture and its proponents must be condemned and rejected, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during the commissioning parade of 149 officer cadets at the 35rd Commissioners' Cadet Ceremony at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe is a peace-loving nation.

He said dialogue must be entrenched to promote peace.

"Let us always uphold our cultural values and ensure that our unique, tangible and intangible cultural heritage is not only embraced, but respected, safeguarded and celebrated.

"Violence is not part of our culture and its proponents must be condemned and rejected. The culture of dialogue should be preserved and entrenched. Each one of us must value and maintain peace, the peace that we are enjoying as it is the springboard that will help us attain upper and middle income economy status by 2030," he said. President Mnangagwa urged officers to be loyal and committed to their country.

"Now that you have attained this first major step in your chosen career path. I urge you to be loyal, disciplined and committed to your country. Be vigilant and watchful, avoid conduct and company that may defile your love for our great country," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces urged officers to measure up to their training.

"The academy is renowned for producing high grade officers, of sound professional and moral character. You must therefore, measure up to the expectation that comes with being a graduate of this premier military institution," he said.

Last year, the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance pre-planned the August 1 post-election violence, which left six people dead and property estimated at millions of dollars, destroyed.

Early this year, MDC-Alliance also instigated an illegal protest where they barricaded roads, looted groceries from shops and burnt Government property such as police stations and buses. A total of 78 police officers were injured in the line of duty while one was killed.

Source - the herald

