Mnangagwa in SA for Ramaphosa's inauguration

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 08:29hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday ahead of the inauguration of South Africa's sixth President, Cyril Ramaphosa, today.  The ceremony will be held at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

The President was met at Lanseria Airport by South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises Mr Pravin Gordhan and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi.  

President Ramaphosa and the African National Congress won the elections held on May 8 with 57,5 percent majority.

The main opposition party the Democratic Alliance came a distant second with 20,8 percent and the Economic Freedom Fighters third with 10,8 percent of the vote.  

The ANC managed to retain all the eight provinces it held before the elections while the Democratic Alliance retained its governing position in the Western Cape. At least 4 500 guests that include heads of state, representatives from continental regional economic blocs, former liberation movements, the African Union, United Nations, members of the diplomatic corps and eminent persons and former presidents of the Republic have been invited for the ceremony.

Source - chronicle

