Man arrested for bashing wife with log

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested after he bashed his wife with a log leaving her hospitalised.David Tshuma (78) assaulted his wife Ms Annah Ncube (63) with a log and punched her twice on the face after they had a misunderstanding over cattle vaccination.Tshuma appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence. He was sentenced to three months in jail which were wholly suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.The court heard how Tshuma hit his wife with a log on the back of her head once intending to discipline her. Tshuma said he assaulted his wife but was unaware of the possible consequences of his actions."I'm so sorry I thought I was only disciplining her, I had no intention to harm her," said Tshuma.Prosecutor Mr Mufaro Mageza told the court that on May 22 at around 9AM, Tshuma and his wife had a misunderstanding. He said the two exchanged harsh words and Tshuma hit his wife.Ms Ncube sustained injuries and was referred to St Luke's Hospital, the court heard. The matter was reported to the police leading to Tshuma's arrest. - @sharonbuwe