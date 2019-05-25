Grobbelaar to assist Warriors

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Gobbelaar has promised to assist the Warriors prepare for Africa Cup of Nations 2019 finals which will be held in Egypt next month.Grobbelaar made the promise yesterday in London, the United Kingdom, when he paid a courtesy call on Zimbabwe's Ambassador Retired Colonel Christian Katsande.The former star goalkeeper said he is working on a plan with other former Warriors greats to assist Sunday Chidzambga to prepare the current squad mentally ahead of the Afcon finals."There is an urgent need to mentally prepare the players for the continental level of play."To that end, he said that he was ready to approach former Warriors stars such as Peter Ndlovu, Kaitano Tembo and Benjani Mwaruwaru so that, as a group they can work together withChidzambga, to assist the team before the tournament," a statement released by the embassy he said.Grobbelaar, who had a prolific career at Liverpool including winning European Cup (now European Champions League) also said he was looking at ways to engage government to improve soccer facilities in Zimbabwe so that they can become nodes for other business developments like retail shops and medical centres."The project entails the construction of supermarkets, leisure centres, clinics and other sporting facilities around the stadiums. It would also include working with would-be corporate beneficiaries, for example, a supermarket chain group," the statement added.