Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC meets to endorse him

by AFP
25 May 2019 at 08:40hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition this weekend is expected to elect Nelson Chamisa as its next president in its first congress since the death of its revered founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is likely to elect Chamisa unopposed, boosting a party plagued by infighting since Tsvangirai's death and battered by an election defeat.

Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents before succumbing to colon cancer in February 2018.

Chamisa, 41, then took the party helm, becoming its champion in the first presidential elections since the authoritarian Robert Mugabe was ousted.

He lost the historic ballot to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, an outcome that he says was rigged.

"We are going to get a new leader, Nelson Chamisa," party spokesman Jacob Mafume told AFP, a prediction that analysts agree seems sure.

"I think Nelson Chamisa will be elected to continue as the MDC president," said Gideon Chitanga of Johannesburg-based think tank, Political Economy Southern Africa.

After the blow of July's election loss, Chamisa may have the political winds behind him as the new MDC chief.

Zimbabwe's economy, which the 76-year-old Mnangagwa has vowed to revive, is once more an explosive issue, with shortages of fuel, a cash crunch and rising inflation.

But whether the youthful Chamisa can appeal to a broader audience as this crisis unfolds is unclear.

"His popularity cannot be disputed - he is popular broadly within the MDC," Chitanga said.

"But I'm not sure he has worked on his other traits as a leader of such a huge movement to a point where he inspires confidence to different sections of society."

About 10 000 delegates and guests are expected to attend the conference, taking place in the central city of Gweru.

Formed in 1999, following a conference of labour, church and civic society and students groups with trade unionist Tsvangirai as founding leader, the MDC is the largest opposition party the country has known since independence in 1980.

It is the only party to have posed a sizeable challenge to Zanu-PF’s grip on power, often in the face of violence.

In the 2008 elections, Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of presidential elections but failed to garner enough votes to be declared winner.

He withdrew from the runoff, citing attacks on his supporters by Zanu-PF militants and state agents that left around 200 people dead and thousands of people displaced.

Despite its prominence, the party has a long history of division.

It first split over whether to contest in senate elections in 2006, again in 2013 in the aftermath of general elections and most recently in internecine feuding over Tsvangirai’s succession.

Earlier this month, the high court, petitioned by a party district official, declared that Chamisa’s appointment as party vice-president by Tsvangira had been illegal.

The MDC says the ruling is a Zanu-PF machination ahead of the congress, and has lodged an appeal.

"Our opponents have been using all kinds of tricks to derail this great event but we are saying it is the party membership which decides the party position," said Mafume.


Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

45 mins ago | 347 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

47 mins ago | 276 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

48 mins ago | 212 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

50 mins ago | 47 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

53 mins ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3610 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11458 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5015 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10253 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9759 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21409 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6529 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6141 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8920 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4425 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days