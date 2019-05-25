Mnangagwa gets wild cheers in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#SAInauguration19 By far the biggest cheer of the day for Zim president Emmerson Mnangagwa pic.twitter.com/sLv7trH6BW — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) May 25, 2019

The Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeted by massive cheers from the crowds as he enters the stadium #SAInaguration19 (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/eM5PrJuUKY — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) May 25, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the wildest cheers when he entered the venue to attend the inauguration of South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.Various media houses covering the event all reported that Mnangagwa was wildly welcomed more all other delegates.Ramaphosa is being sworn in as the 5th President of South Africa.Former President Jacob Zuma snubbed the event though he was on the program to address the gathering.