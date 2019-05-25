JUST IN: 5 CIOs storm Kasukuwere's farm

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Human Rights Watch Southern Afrca Director Dewa Mavhinga has reported that five men claiming to be state agents have stormed exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's farmSaid Mavhinga, "Alert: 5 men claiming to be State Agents at Hon_Kasukuwere's Cornucopia Mazowe Farm demanding to search without a warrant. Family and workers scared, want Mazowe Police to intervene."Kasukuwere is reported to be in self-imposed exile in South Africa after the state hounded him for various crimes that he allegedly committed while he was still a minister.More to follow...