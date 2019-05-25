WATCH: Apostle Chiwenga prophesying on Dabengwa's death

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial clergyman Apostle Talent Chiwenga prophesied that the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa was going to pass on.In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Chiwenga is seen telling his audience that there is an intelligent person in this country who resides in Matabeleland.He says that person is understanding and hence he stopped the bloodshed in this country.Chiwenga further tells his audience that the person is about to die so the nation must send a few people to go and get some advice from him. He finishes his prophecy by saying the person is the only one who knows the foundations which carry Zimbabwe.Watch the video below: