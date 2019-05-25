Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's dialogue is nonsense' says Chief Ndiweni

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 May 2019 at 13:21hrs | Views
Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni says the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led National Dialogue is nonsense and must never be taken serious.

Chief Ndiweni was speaking at the 5th elective Congress of the MDC in Gweru on Saturday.

"We need a dialogue that is led by a third person who is Independent," Ndiweni said."This ddialogue we are seeing today is nonsense.

"Imagine if Muhhamad Ali and George Foreman were fighting and George Foreman says no we do not need a judge I can be a judge. That is the situation we are in in our country."

Ndiweni thanked the MDC for inviting him to the event and gave solidarity messages from Filabusi Chief Vezi Maduna.

The Saturday event was attended by the Secretary General of Kenya's Orange Democratic Movement and Uganda's charismatic Bobi Wine.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

