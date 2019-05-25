MDC CONGRESS: Latest voting results

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Youth Assembly finished its elections on Saturday and elected a new vibrant crop of leadership to take over the Youth Assembly positions.The following are the new leaders of the Assembly:1. Tererai Obey Sithole Cde Luther (Chair)2. Cecillia R Chimbiri (Vice Chair)3. Gift Ostallos Siziba Leader (Secretary General)4. Bridget (Deputy Secretary Gen)5. Godfrey Kurauone (Organ)6. Netsai Marova (Deputy Organ)7. Vimbai (Treasurer)8. Judy (Deputy Treasurer)9. Stephen Chuma (Spokesperson)10. Womberaiishe Nhende (Deputy Spokesperson)