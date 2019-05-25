Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC CONGRESS: Latest voting results

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 May 2019 at 14:43hrs | Views
MDC Youth Assembly finished its elections on Saturday and elected a new vibrant crop of leadership to take over the Youth Assembly positions.

The following are the new leaders of the Assembly:

1. Tererai Obey Sithole Cde Luther (Chair)

2. Cecillia R Chimbiri (Vice Chair)

3. Gift Ostallos Siziba Leader (Secretary General)

4. Bridget (Deputy Secretary Gen)

5. Godfrey Kurauone (Organ)

6. Netsai Marova (Deputy Organ)

7. Vimbai (Treasurer)

8. Judy (Deputy Treasurer)

9. Stephen Chuma (Spokesperson)

10. Womberaiishe Nhende (Deputy Spokesperson)



Source - Byo24News

