Ndiweni endorses Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni says MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was real head of the nation while President Emmerson Mnangagwa was only just a "constitutional" leader.Chief Ndiweni was speaking at the 5th elective Congress of the MDC in Gweru on Saturday.Ndiweni called for "proper dialogue" and declared Chief Justice Luke Malaba's judgment after last year's electoral petition by Chamisa challenging the results of last year's elections as a charade."We need a dialogue that is led by a third person who is Independent," Ndiweni said."This dialogue we are seeing today is nonsense."Imagine if Muhhamad Ali and George Foreman were fighting and George Foreman says no we do not need a judge I can be a judge. That is the situation we are in in our country."In a thinly veiled attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy, Chief Ndiweni added: "Currently in our country we have a constitutional President and a popular president right here (in Gweru). We have not started yet. Things will get much worse."Ndiweni thanked the MDC for inviting him to the event and gave solidarity messages from Filabusi Chief Vezi Maduna.The Saturday event was attended by the Secretary General of Kenya's Orange Democratic Movement and Uganda's charismatic Bobi Wine.