Chiwenga receiving treatment in India

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 15:14hrs | Views
Presidential spokesman George Charamba said deputy president Constantino Chiwenga is in India for a "routine check-up" after he was treated there last February.

"As you may recall, the last time the VP was in India for medical attention, so this time, he was due for review," Charamba said.

"As far as we know, he went for a routine check-up which was scheduled. I don't know what you mean when you say he was unwell when he left. All I know is that it was time for a medical check-up."

Source - online

