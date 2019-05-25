Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Zanu-PF MP donates to cyclone victims

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019
FORMER Kuwadzana MP Betty Nhambu-Kaseke (Zanu-PF) has brought smiles to hundreds of Cyclone Idai victims after she donated some bales of clothes, children's shoes and two tonnes of sorghum through the Zanu-PF women's league.

Nhambu-Kaseke presented the donations at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare at an event also attended by Senate president Mabel Chinomona and other senior members of the women's league.

She said her foundation was there to assist the less privileged in society.

"As a woman and mother who understands and knows what children go through, I have noticed that children are being sidelined in this crisis, hence I have done something for them in order to bring a smile to our fellow brothers and sisters who are in dire need of such assistance," Kaseke said.

"This Cyclone Idai is a national disaster which requires all of us across the spectrum to give a helping hand."

Chinomona commended Nhambu-Kaseke for the gesture.

"She could have taken these goods to the victims' herself, but she remembered that I have others who are in the women's league," she said.

Source - newsday

