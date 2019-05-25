Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans told to brace for mass protests

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 15:15hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has warned that it is mobilising for mass action against the current economic crisis if government fails to provide solutions.

This comes as nurses at public hospitals have announced plans to go on strike in a fortnight if government does not offer them better salaries.

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said the current economic situation was untenable as workers were at the receiving end of "failed governance".

Moyo said the largest labour federation held a general council meeting on Thursday and resolved that unless a national tripartite forum was constituted as a matter of urgency to discuss the challenges bedevilling the country, mass action was inevitable.

"The ZCTU is in the process of consulting structures to get a mandate for mass action in the event that the above issues are not addressed," he said in a statement issued after the meeting.

ZCTU said that it was demanding, among other issues, that workers be given back their US$ savings that were converted into bond notes by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe when it created the RTGS dollar early this year.

"The ZCTU notes with great concern that notwithstanding the reduction in fuel duty, placing fuel procurement on the interbank market will result in frequent price adjustments, given the rapid depreciation of the real time gross settlement dollar (ZWL$) on both the interbank and parallel markets," the labour body said.

"The upward adjustments in fuel prices will have knock-on effects on the prices of basic goods and services, worsening the impact of the already depreciating exchange rate on the general level of prices.

Despite the availing of State-controlled buses that are not enough to meet demand, commuters transport fares are now between $2 and $5, and medical aid subscription has tripled, making life "unbearable for most Zimbabweans", ZCTU said.

Zimbabwe is facing its worst economic crisis in a decade and the January protests called for by the ZCTU after government raised the price of fuel by 150% turned bloody, with 17 people killed by security forces while 200 were left nursing bullet wounds according to human rights groups.

Officials said 1 000 people were arrested during the protests.

The southern African country remains in the throes of a dollar crunch and government raised the price of fuel again this week by 47%, triggering another round of price increases punctuated by the fall of the local RTGS currency on both the official interbank market and the parallel market.

At the end of the day yesterday, the RTGS dollar traded at 4,8 to the greenback and at 7,5 on the parallel market.

"The working people of Zimbabwe have already suffered immensely as inflation rose sharply from 5,4% in September 2018 to 75,9% by April 2019. Wages have failed to keep pace with the inflationary trends," the labour movement said.

"In addition, pension and other statutory contributions have been severely eroded, compromising applicable benefit payments. For example, with average minimum wages of ZWL$300, against a food poverty line (FPL) of ZWL$295 and a total consumption poverty line (TCPL) of ZWL$873 for a family of five in April 2019, it is evident that such wages are below survival levels, reducing most workers to the working poor. That is why the ZCTU has been demanding a minimum wage of US$600," the statement read.

"The ZCTU demands that an urgent Tripartite Negotiation Forum be convened to discuss the State of the economy and the way forward. Contrary to the Constitution, this government has a tendency of announcing polices without consultations as required by section 13(2) of the Constitution. We reserve the right to approach the courts for redress."

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, the union has given a notice to strike after 14 days if government does not address their concerns.

The nurses want, among other issues, a review of their salaries, flexible working hours, a vehicle loan scheme and an improved working environment.

"Having failed to find a common position with the employer a deadlock has been declared. We are, therefore, issuing a notice of intent to embark on an industrial action in the next 14 days if our grievances are not addressed," a statement from the nurses read.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

50 mins ago | 797 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

2 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

2 hrs ago | 945 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

5 hrs ago | 5869 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

5 hrs ago | 7194 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

11 hrs ago | 9789 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

14 hrs ago | 8344 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

14 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

14 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

16 hrs ago | 5286 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

17 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

17 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5203 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

18 hrs ago | 1367 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

18 hrs ago | 9189 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

18 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3929 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

18 hrs ago | 3015 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

18 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

19 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

19 hrs ago | 716 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

20 hrs ago | 4251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days