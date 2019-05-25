Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive cheers for Mnangagwa at Ramaphosa inauguration

by ANA
25 May 2019 at 17:10hrs | Views
The two heads of state were among the few that had the crowd erupting with cheers.

The crowd gathered for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria cheered loudly on Saturday morning as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived, making his way to join other heads of state on the stage.


Heads of state and government, including Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Namibia's Hage Geingob, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame were among the many dignitaries who walked the red carpet to the massive stage erected on the stadium turf.

Mnangagwa posed, waving at the scrum of photographers and journalists, before turning to the ecstatic crowd.


Moments later, the crowd erupted again as King Mswati of Eswatini's arrival was announced.


Source - African News Agency (ANA)

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

42 mins ago | 311 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

44 mins ago | 247 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

45 mins ago | 189 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

47 mins ago | 43 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

50 mins ago | 716 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3491 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11441 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10246 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9741 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21386 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6515 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6135 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8911 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4425 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days