Massive cheers for Mnangagwa at Ramaphosa inauguration

The two heads of state were among the few that had the crowd erupting with cheers.The crowd gathered for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria cheered loudly on Saturday morning as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived, making his way to join other heads of state on the stage.Heads of state and government, including Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Namibia's Hage Geingob, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame were among the many dignitaries who walked the red carpet to the massive stage erected on the stadium turf.Mnangagwa posed, waving at the scrum of photographers and journalists, before turning to the ecstatic crowd.Moments later, the crowd erupted again as King Mswati of Eswatini's arrival was announced.