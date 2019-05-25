Man keeps lover's panties under pillow

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN a protest like fashion, a sexually-frustrated husband is reportedly keeping his lover's clothes including underpants under his pillow as a way of "fixing" his wife who has been constantly denying him sex for 13 years.Msindiso Mpofu from Malungu Village in Lupane reportedly staged the strange protest against his wife Maria Mpofu as punishment for denying him his conjugal rights.This was revealed by his wife who was seeking a restraining order against him claiming Msindiso has been physically and emotionally abusing her from the time they got married in 1975."Msindiso Mpofu is my husband and we got married in 1975. From the time we got married I have never known peace as he was constantly verbally and physically abusing me. He has beaten me up on several occasions and my leg once broke as a result of his assault."He is now in love with another woman and this came to light after I discovered that woman's clothes under his pillow. He sells our matrimonial property without my consent and spends the money with his girlfriend. He is always chasing me out of the matrimonial home and at one time I slept in the bush after he chucked me out of the house. By doing all this he is emotionally abusing me as his wife," said Maria.She further said her husband once threatened to fatally stab her with a kitchen knife.In response, Msindiso didn't refute his wife's abuse accusations. He, however, defended his actions saying his wife was denying him his conjugal rights."We have been married for 44 years and from that marriage we have 10 children together. My wife has been denying me sex for the past 13 years and that infuriates me as her husband. It is true that I am now seeing another woman and with that woman we have been in love for 17 months now."She stays about four kilometres from our homestead but every day I brave that long distance going to her place to have sex with her. What should I do when she is refusing me sex? She should know that I am a man and I can't do without sex," responded Msindiso.The seemingly astounded magistrate Rachael Mukanga allowed Maria's petition and granted an order which compels Msindiso not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse his wife.Msindiso was also ordered not to dispose of matrimonial property without his wife's consent.