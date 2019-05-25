Chamisa's MDC promises more demos after congress

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance has warned the government that it will organise demonstrations after its elective congress scheduled for May 24 in Gweru.Addressing party supporters in the faction-ridden Chiredzi West at the Civic Centre grounds in Chiredzi Town on Sunday, May 12, MDC Alliance national organising secretary Amos Chibaya accused the Zanu-PF government of trying to destabilise the opposition party ahead of its congress.He said the destabilisation plot was one of the Zanu-PF government's strategies to deflect attention from its glaring failure to stabilise the economy.He pointed at the recent High Court judgement nullifying the 2016 appointment of party leader Nelson Chamisa to the party vice presidency and his subsequent rise to the presidency as one of the many ways by which Zanu-PF is trying to destroy the opposition."We are not going to be given a leader by Zanu-PF's courts, never! We did our internal processes as required by law after our icon, Morgan Tsvangirai had passed on. The (MDC) national council resolved that Chamisa has to lead the party for two weeks before they said he is by law allowed to act for 12 months. That's why he stood as our presidential candidate (in the 2018 harmonised elections)."Khupe is a leader for another political party, MDC-T which held its congress in 2018 at Stanley Square where they elected leaders of their party. She also contested in the harmonised elections and she is also currently in dialogue with Mnangagwa as a president of her party. So the courts have nothing to do with our party," said Chibaya.He said the party will regroup after congress and organise peaceful demonstrations to protest the worsening economic conditions."We will unite party cadres during our congress so that we speak with one voice. We are going to reclaim our stolen vote soon after congress in order to address the economic crisis," said Chibaya.Chiredzi West has so far failed to elect new leadership and set up new structures due to factionalism and deep internal divisions. Chibaya said he will preside over the elections himself on Sunday this week after a rally that is expected to be addressed by Chamisa.