Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC promises more demos after congress

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 15:32hrs | Views
The MDC Alliance has warned the government that it will organise demonstrations after its elective congress scheduled for May 24 in Gweru.

Addressing party supporters in the faction-ridden Chiredzi West at the Civic Centre grounds in Chiredzi Town on Sunday, May 12, MDC Alliance national organising secretary Amos Chibaya accused the Zanu-PF government of trying to destabilise the opposition party ahead of its congress.

He said the destabilisation plot was one of the Zanu-PF government's strategies to deflect attention from its glaring failure to stabilise the economy.

He pointed at the recent High Court judgement nullifying the 2016 appointment of party leader Nelson Chamisa to the party vice presidency and his subsequent rise to the presidency as one of the many ways by which Zanu-PF is trying to destroy the opposition.

"We are not going to be given a leader by Zanu-PF's courts, never! We did our internal processes as required by law after our icon, Morgan Tsvangirai had passed on. The (MDC) national council resolved that Chamisa has to lead the party for two weeks before they said he is by law allowed to act for 12 months. That's why he stood as our presidential candidate (in the 2018 harmonised elections).

"Khupe is a leader for another political party, MDC-T which held its congress in 2018 at Stanley Square where they elected leaders of their party. She also contested in the harmonised elections and she is also currently in dialogue with Mnangagwa as a president of her party. So the courts have nothing to do with our party," said Chibaya.

He said the party will regroup after congress and organise peaceful demonstrations to protest the worsening economic conditions.

"We will unite party cadres during our congress so that we speak with one voice. We are going to reclaim our stolen vote soon after congress in order to address the economic crisis," said Chibaya.

Chiredzi West has so far failed to elect new leadership and set up new structures due to factionalism and deep internal divisions. Chibaya said he will preside over the elections himself on Sunday this week after a rally that is expected to be addressed by Chamisa.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

40 mins ago | 290 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

43 mins ago | 235 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

44 mins ago | 181 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

46 mins ago | 37 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

48 mins ago | 675 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11430 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5009 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10243 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9737 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21374 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6514 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6134 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8910 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days