Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another Zimbabwe coup looms?

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 15:34hrs | Views
When former President Robert Mugabe was forced out of office by a military intervention in November 2017, the accusations were that he was surrounded by criminals.

In the process of targeting those criminals, Mugabe was forced out of office, a development which one can refer to when analysing recent pronouncements by Zanu-PF youths league boss Pupurai Togarepi.

Togarepi last week came out guns blazing; alleging that incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also now surrounded by criminals.

The Gutu South Member of Parliament (MP) issued a chilling warning to the 'criminals', telling them to stop sabotaging the Second Republic.

In a public statement, Togarepi said Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 was under siege from economic saboteurs that he claimed were within and outside of Zanu-PF.

"We were hopeful that collectively as a nation, we would change and embrace the Second Republic and its clear vision as enunciated by President Mnangagwa and we had a place for everyone to ride on the train towards making this country a middle income economy by 2030, but all the goodwill is fast dissipating as spoilers get back to their default mode.

"Indeed, the more things change the more they remain the same and that our people especially those in leadership positions, be it in business or civil service are rigid and live in a time warp with criminal mindsets and evil intentions.

"The country has correctional facilities that are ever ready to accommodate criminals, and we have the list of rich criminals who soon will have their day in court and find new homes in places like Chikurubi where they rightly belong," said Togarepi.

Togarepi said a moment of reckoning was coming and there will be no sacred cows when the birds come home to roost.

"A name and shame ceremony is brewing and those who are sabotaging the Second Republic will find themselves in places where they really belong. Forewarned is forearmed. We are aware of these people and some occupy very high offices.

"These people will be unmasked and the full wrath of the law will take its course because we will not allow a few rotten apples to hold the nation at ransom. Restoration is a process that includes total sacrifice and dedication and as a the vanguard of the party we are prepared to bite the bullet and blaze the trail, lest we will be condemned by future generations as the weak link that impended growth and dined with enemies of the republic, both within and outside," said Togarepi.

He said the Zanu-PF youth league will not hesitate to take matters into their own hands to deal with the cartels who are profiteering while the masses suffer.

"Some profiteering elements have created cartels and syndicates that are manipulating the economy and they are earning millions while the broad masses suffer.  We are saying that has to stop or we as the Zanu-PF youth league, we will take the matters into our hands and strip those unscrupulous empires that are being built with stolen money.

"Selfish tendencies by some in both the private and public sectors should be dealt with ruthlessly," said Togarepi.

Togarepi's threats come at a time when the country is groaning under serious economic challenges that have seen all sectors affected with no solution in sight, amid reports of an impending uprising from the long suffering masses.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

41 mins ago | 298 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

43 mins ago | 240 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

45 mins ago | 183 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

46 mins ago | 40 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

49 mins ago | 696 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11434 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10243 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9739 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21382 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6514 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6134 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8910 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days