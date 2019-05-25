Latest News Editor's Choice


Man catches wife pants down with churchmate

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 15:35hrs | Views
A praise and worship team- member at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries who lied to her husband that she was going for music practice while she went for trysts at her churchmate's house was caught pants down by the husband.

The husband, from Kwekwe, has since dragged his wife's boyfriend to court to answer to adultery charges after he caught the pair in the act at the boyfriend's house following a tip-off.

Taurai Mutoti was incensed after he caught his wife, Naomi Utete with Simon Mutemeri and broke windows before he filed adultery charges against the lover.

The three are all members of the Prophet Walter Magaya's PHD Ministries, Kwekwe Branch.

The matter was heard before Kwekwe magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa who postponed it to 28 May.

According to State papers, Mutoti caught the lovers red handed at Mutemeri's Amaveni residence after being alerted by church members.

"I went to his house at the Amaveni Flats after I was told that my wife was seen visiting him. I approached his bedroom window since it was open and I pulled the curtain and was shocked to see both of them undressed. I was shocked and I have been hearing stories about the two," Mutoti told the court.

He said police had to intervene as he went berserk and started breaking windows demanding that his wife be released from the house.

"I went berserk because I was angered by what I saw. Police had to intervene and begged me to be calm. We were taken to the police camp where our matter was heard," he said.

Mutoti said Mutemeri would take advantage of Utete, a member of the PHD Ministries Praise and Worship team as she went for practice at their parish in Mbizo.

He said he was still in love with his wife of five years and no one was going to come between them.

Source - bmetro

