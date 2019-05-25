Ideal Zimbabwe President flees to SA after being granted bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Maverick opposition leader of Ideal Zimbabwe Party, Tinashe Jonas, says that he was tortured whilst he was under arrest.According to South African publication, Daily Sun, Jonas was seized at Cresta Jameson Hotel in Harare in March and thereafter spent a month in prison where he passed through "hell".Jonas told Daily Sun that he was given electric shocks on 4 to 5 parts of his body. He said:"I have gone through all the suffering of this world!"I don't know whether I'm still a man as I was also injected with something."He further claimed that he was denied medication for an ulcer ailment while he was caged. He collapsed twice due to lack of medication."I knew when I joined politics in Zimbabwe that it was about life and death," he said.After his release from the cells on bail last month, he crossed the Limpopo River into South Africa on foot, with Central Intelligence Agents hot on his trail.Jonas disclosed that he was to report to court twice a week but he would not return to Zimbabwe until the country was free.