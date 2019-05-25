Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ideal Zimbabwe President flees to SA after being granted bail

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 19:46hrs | Views
Maverick opposition leader of Ideal Zimbabwe Party, Tinashe Jonas, says that he was tortured whilst he was under arrest.

According to South African publication, Daily Sun, Jonas was seized at Cresta Jameson Hotel in Harare in March and thereafter spent a month in prison where he passed through "hell".

Jonas told Daily Sun that he was given electric shocks on 4 to 5 parts of his body. He said:

"I have gone through all the suffering of this world!

"I don't know whether I'm still a man as I was also injected with something."

He further claimed that he was denied medication for an ulcer ailment while he was caged. He collapsed twice due to lack of medication.

"I knew when I joined politics in Zimbabwe that it was about life and death," he said.

After his release from the cells on bail last month, he crossed the Limpopo River into South Africa on foot, with Central Intelligence Agents hot on his trail.

Jonas disclosed that he was to report to court twice a week but he would not return to Zimbabwe until the country was free.

Source - dailysun

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

1 hr ago | 745 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

1 hr ago | 552 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

1 hr ago | 417 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

1 hr ago | 85 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1464 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 4632 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 988 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

3 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

3 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

12 hrs ago | 11612 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

12 hrs ago | 5070 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 10337 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

15 hrs ago | 9861 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

17 hrs ago | 21614 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6605 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6209 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

20 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

20 hrs ago | 8967 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days