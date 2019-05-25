Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prodigal son donate truckloads of mealie meal for MDC congress

by Staff reporter
25 May 2019 at 20:29hrs | Views
MDC bigwigs vying for the VP positions have donated generously to the MDC congress which begins today in Gweru.
 
Tendai Biti, has donated truckloads of mealie-meal that will almost cover the needs for the congress, while the MDC women's assembly chairperson Lynette Karenyi-Kore had donated three beasts.

Welshman Ncube has donated 10 heifers to feed delegates. Last month, the MDC said it had budgeted close to $2 million for the congress.


Source - mafaro

