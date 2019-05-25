Chamisa assembling team to force early poll

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa says his party's elective congress is a platform for him to assemble a team that will force government to an early election using as yet unspecified means despite the fact that the next general elections are only due in 2023, according to the country's constitution.Chamisa still refuses to accept his defeat in the 2018 harmonised elections and the validation of the poll outcome by the country's Constitutional Court.The ongoing elective congress of the MDC once again exposed Chamisa as a man who wants to keep the nation in perpetual election mode after he threatened to force a new vote this year against the dictates of the country's supreme law.In his official address, Chamisa said the congress will give him a chance to drop people who do not share his vision.The MDC Congress proved that Chief Khayisa Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna has become a political activist as he took a dig at the current administration, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and contemptuously directed his anger to the Constitutional Court for its judgement on the 2018 harmonised elections.The event also proved that the MDC does not enjoy much support from its so-called friends in the international community after only Bobi Wine – an Ugandanm musician-cum-politician, and representatives from Raila Odinga's Orange Party attended the elective congress and gave their solidarity messages.Meanwhile, MDC has a new youth executive following elections held overnight.The women's assembly was due to hold its elective congress this Saturday evening with the national standing committee elections slated for tomorrow (Sunday).