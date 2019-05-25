Mnangagwa back from Ramaphosa inauguration

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back from South Africa where he had attended the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa this on Saturday.The President was welcomed back at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, senior government officials as well as members of the service chiefs.His visit to South Africa for Ramaphosa's inauguration comes at a time when the country is also forging ahead towards sealing bilateral ties with its neighbour.President Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) won the recently held elections in South Africa.Zimbabwe and South Africa continue to enjoy bilateral trade and economic cooperation as witnessed by the sealing of Bi-National Commission earlier this year.Several regional, continental and global heads of states and government attended Ramaphosa's inauguration, which comes after his recent victory in the May 8 elections.