Tajamuka to shutdown Zimbabwe for 1 week?

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 May 2019 at 09:54hrs | Views
A social media message that is in circulation since Thursday indicate that pressure group Tajamuka intends to shutdown the country for five days next week.

The message cautions citizens against going to work during the said shutdown. The aim of the activity is to protest against taxation, killing of citizens and retrenchment of civil servants.

Tajamuka is credited for unleashing the first shutdown protest which shook Robert Mugabe’s government in 2016.

Tajamuka had not confirmed if the message emanated from them by Sunday morning.

Read the full message below:

TAJAMUKA

22/05/19

TOTAL & FINAL SHUTDOWN!!!

Today we officially declared the national shutdown against government's bad policies that have led to the untold suffering of the citizens.

This declaration means that nobody should come to work from Monday the 27th of May 2019 to Friday the 31st of May 2019.

We have announced this shutdown on a Thursday to give you time to buy all the basic necessities you will need during the national shutdown.

If you decide to come to work during the stay away or to open your shop, do not cry fowl when rowdy elements, taking advantage of the citizens stay away destroy damage or loot your shop.

We are shutting down to protest

High and unjustified taxes

Planned and unlawful retrenchment of civil servants

Killing and eviction of vendors without offering them any alternative livelihood

Deteriorating living standards, shortage of basic commodities and hiking prices

Use of live ammunition by state enforcement agents against unarmed and peace loving citizens.

In conclusion, non but ourselves can stop us. Let us show these thieves that enough is enough.

Economic freedom in our lifetime!

Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign

People's Revolutionary Council



Source - Byo24News

