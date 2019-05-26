Tajamuka to shutdown Zimbabwe for 1 week?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





22/05/19



TOTAL & FINAL SHUTDOWN!!!



Today we officially declared the national shutdown against government's bad policies that have led to the untold suffering of the citizens.



This declaration means that nobody should come to work from Monday the 27th of May 2019 to Friday the 31st of May 2019.



We have announced this shutdown on a Thursday to give you time to buy all the basic necessities you will need during the national shutdown.



TAJAMUKA22/05/19TOTAL & FINAL SHUTDOWN!!!Today we officially declared the national shutdown against government's bad policies that have led to the untold suffering of the citizens.This declaration means that nobody should come to work from Monday the 27th of May 2019 to Friday the 31st of May 2019.We have announced this shutdown on a Thursday to give you time to buy all the basic necessities you will need during the national shutdown. If you decide to come to work during the stay away or to open your shop, do not cry fowl when rowdy elements, taking advantage of the citizens stay away destroy damage or loot your shop.



We are shutting down to protest



High and unjustified taxes



Planned and unlawful retrenchment of civil servants



Killing and eviction of vendors without offering them any alternative livelihood



Deteriorating living standards, shortage of basic commodities and hiking prices



Use of live ammunition by state enforcement agents against unarmed and peace loving citizens.



In conclusion, non but ourselves can stop us. Let us show these thieves that enough is enough.



Economic freedom in our lifetime!



Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign



People's Revolutionary Council

If you decide to come to work during the stay away or to open your shop, do not cry fowl when rowdy elements, taking advantage of the citizens stay away destroy damage or loot your shop.We are shutting down to protestHigh and unjustified taxesPlanned and unlawful retrenchment of civil servantsKilling and eviction of vendors without offering them any alternative livelihoodDeteriorating living standards, shortage of basic commodities and hiking pricesUse of live ammunition by state enforcement agents against unarmed and peace loving citizens.In conclusion, non but ourselves can stop us. Let us show these thieves that enough is enough.Economic freedom in our lifetime!Tajamuka/Sesjikile CampaignPeople's Revolutionary Council

A social media message that is in circulation since Thursday indicate that pressure group Tajamuka intends to shutdown the country for five days next week.The message cautions citizens against going to work during the said shutdown. The aim of the activity is to protest against taxation, killing of citizens and retrenchment of civil servants.Tajamuka is credited for unleashing the first shutdown protest which shook Robert Mugabe’s government in 2016.Tajamuka had not confirmed if the message emanated from them by Sunday morning.Read the full message below: