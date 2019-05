Tajamuka to shutdown Zimbabwe for 1 week?

TAJAMUKA22/05/19TOTAL & FINAL SHUTDOWN!!!Today we officially declared the national shutdown against government's bad policies that have led to the untold suffering of the citizens.This declaration means that nobody should come to work from Monday the 27th of May 2019 to Friday the 31st of May 2019.We have announced this shutdown on a Thursday to give you time to buy all the basic necessities you will need during the national shutdown.

If you decide to come to work during the stay away or to open your shop, do not cry fowl when rowdy elements, taking advantage of the citizens stay away destroy damage or loot your shop.We are shutting down to protestHigh and unjustified taxesPlanned and unlawful retrenchment of civil servantsKilling and eviction of vendors without offering them any alternative livelihoodDeteriorating living standards, shortage of basic commodities and hiking pricesUse of live ammunition by state enforcement agents against unarmed and peace loving citizens.In conclusion, non but ourselves can stop us. Let us show these thieves that enough is enough.Economic freedom in our lifetime!Tajamuka/Sesjikile CampaignPeople's Revolutionary Council