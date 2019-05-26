Liberation war stalwart Dabengwa declared a national hero

News / National

by Methusi Ncube

Former Zipra intelligence supremo and liberation war stalwart Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has been declared a national hero.Vice president kembo Mohadi told a crowd that had gathered at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo to welcome the body of the former cabinet minister that the government had conferred the status on Dr Dabengwa.Credited with crafting and spearheading the liberation war, Dr Dabengwa died in Kenya on Thursday on his way from India where he had gone to seek treatment for a liver related illness.He was 79.The body did not arrive only the family was in the plane. Mohadi has said arrangements are still being made to transport the body from South Africa