Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Fuel liberalisation necessary evil'

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:32hrs | Views
Following the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's recent directive for oil companies to source foreign currency on the interbank market, analysts have said the move was necessary despite the anticipated short-term pains.

For the past few months, the availability of petrol and diesel has largely been constrained.

This has been attributed to supply limitations as well as suspected currency arbitrage by players taking advantage of the discrepancy between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

All along, oil companies have been accessing foreign currency using the 1:1 rate.

The introduction of the interbank rate in the sector saw fuel prices shooting up, with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announcing that diesel and petrol prices had been increased by around 47 percent.

A litre of petrol is now selling at $4,97; while that of diesel is selling at $4,89.

Prices for most goods and services also went northwards.

Equity Axis chief analyst, Mr Respect Gwenzi said the suspension of the 1:1 peg was critical in removing opportunities of arbitrage in the fuel sector.

"By fully liberalising, it fully subjects the other variable (fuel) to market dynamics, so it's a welcome development but obviously there is bound to be a serious shock in the economy.

"I think what could have been fundamental is to ensure that within our budget levels or within what we promised that this was going to be our macro-framework, we are going to stabilise our revenues to our cost, but I don't see that in the current matrix. The sentiment on the market is not that good, but Government had to liberalise."

Earlier this year, the Government increased fuel prices to $3,11 per litres for diesel and $3,31 per litres for petrol from an average $1,32 per litre and $1,38 per litre respectively.

At the time, the authorities also announced a number of tax rebates that were to be extended to all registered business entities in key economic sectors to cushion them from increased costs as a result of the upward review in fuel cost.

This time around, Government has reduced Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) bus fares by 50 percent, for both urban and rural trips, a situation that will see urban travellers paying 50 cents from $1 for distances within a 20km radius in a move aimed at cushioning workers.

A distance of up to 30km has now been pegged at 75 cents, from $1,50; while the fare for a distance of up to 40km has been reduced to $1 from $2.

The secretary for Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga, has justified the new subsidy.

"A subsidy is good as long as it is quantified, budgeted and targeted, and in this particular instance, we are targeting the most vulnerable members of the public and we know exactly how much it is going to cost and we have budgeted for it. It is very much sustainable," said Mr Guvamantanga.

"Any responsible Government, even during austerity measures, should provide safety nets for the vulnerable members of our society. There is no austerity without social safety net. It will be very irresponsible for Government not to have social safety nets."

Market analysts Morgan & Co said every country has its reasons to price fuel in a certain way.

They added that Zimbabwe's fuel prices may actually be cheaper than the global average if one takes into account the parallel market rate.

"Global energy markets have undergone a dramatic shift in recent years as the rise of US shale oil has moved the balance of power away from OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), diluting Saudi Arabia's market power, Brent Crude is currently trading at c$1,13 per litre.

"There are substantial differences in petrol prices among countries.

"The differences are largely due to the various taxes and subsidies available in different jurisdictions. All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of petrol is different," says Morgan & Co.

"In Zimbabwe, petrol is retailing at $4,97 per litre. Applying the parallel market rate of 6,5 implies that the petrol price is US$0,65, which is still below the global average of US$1,13.

"That said, the fuel price increases will negatively impact disposable incomes and increase the cost of doing business. We see significant cost pressures affecting local businesses in the outlook period."

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No political bullying during bereavement

1 min ago | 0 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

3 mins ago | 0 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

4 mins ago | 1 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

7 mins ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

53 mins ago | 1742 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1294 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 981 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 346 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11162 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4924 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10045 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9599 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 21014 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6392 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4166 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6058 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8845 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4401 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2020 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days