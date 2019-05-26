Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF UK youths promote Mnangagwa's vision

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:34hrs | Views
Zanu-PF's United Kingdom (UK) Youth League members have thrown their weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and launched a campaign to support the Head of State's economic reforms which seeks to propel Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The massive campaign, launched in the town of Dunstable, also aims to mobilise Zimbabweans in other parts of the UK to partake in economic opportunities presented by the Second Republic.

Pioneers of the programme are Zanu-PF UK district Youth League members Cdes Salome Eric, Kudzai Makuku, Kudzaishe Chipadza, Takudzwa Chidarikire and Fungai Mudoma.

In a statement to The Sunday Mail, the youths said the programme will spread to other parts of the UK.

"In support of His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe to be an upper middle income economy by 2030, Zimbabwean UK based Zanu-PF youths launched an initiative aimed at encouraging diaspora based Zimbabweans to partake in making Vision 2030 a reality," read the statement in part.

"Once awakened, Vision 2030 will be not a vision, but a reality for all Zimbabweans, both in the diaspora and at home.

"Despite the pioneers being members of Zanu-PF UK and EU Youth League, they are focused on economics ahead of politics to ensure that by 2030, Zimbabwe will emerge as an upper middle income economy with high quality life for its citizens."

Zanu-PF UK district youth chair Masimba Tawengwa applauded the youths for the initiative and implored young people to take up opportunities presented by President Mnangagwa's administration.

"I am so proud of these youths  who are defying the odds and rising up to the challenge of promoting Zanu-PF right within the belly of the beast," he said.

"These youths have refused to be lethargic and came up with this noble, intelligent way of reaching out to Zimbabweans in the UK to promote key Government and party policies."

Source - sundaymail

