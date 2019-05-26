Digital economy key for economic growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

Digitisation of the economy can immensely contribute to the country's growth and realisation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision for the country to attain an Upper Middle Income economy status by 2030, a cabinet minister has said.Speaking at the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day commemorations in Gutu on Friday, Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said availability and accessibility to ICT services in communities is crucial in achieving social inclusion and economic development."Across the globe, the new paradigm of digital economy has gained substantial foothold and ICTs have emerged as the key-enabler and driver of innovation and competitiveness," he said."It is against this background that the Government of Zimbabwe has placed digitisation of the national economy, and therefore ICTs, right at the center of the delivery matrix for Zimbabwe's Vision 2030."Going digital is therefore no longer a simple matter of choice or a demonstration of opulence, rather it is the new bedrock of our economy and a driver of the much-needed growth."While others may have priorities in self-driving cars, our priority could be elsewhere – e-agriculture for example, e-health, e-education and e-Government. Let us participate and ensure that our aspirations and needs in these key socio-economic areas are addressed."Minister Kazembe also urged Zimbabweans to embrace ICTs and ensure that they are relevant in everyday lives.Zimbabwe's internet penetration has increased tremendously over the years.According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) 2018 fourth quarter report, internet penetration rate increased by 7,5 to reach 62,9 percent from 55,4 percent recorded in the previous quarter.POTRAZ is spearheading the roll-out of ICT products and services across the country, targeting mainly rural areas.