Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rapturous reception for Mnangagwa in Mzansi

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:41hrs | Views
IN a show of popularity and heart-warming camadarie, President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday received the most thunderous welcome from thousands of South Africans gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Mnangagwa was part of the 20 Heads of State and Government that attended yesterday's ceremony which was also graced by former South African presidents, diplomats and leaders of various international organisations.

President Mnangagwa was given a rapturous applause soon after arrival while making his way to the VVIP platform where other important dignitaries were seated. President Ramaphosa became the 6th President of South African following the end of Apartheid in 1994. His African National Congress party won the elections held on May 8 with a 57,5 percent majority. The main opposition party, Democratic Alliance, came a distant second with 20,8 percent follows with the Economic Freedom Fighters third with 10,8 percent of the vote.

The ANC managed to retain all the eight provinces it held before the elections while the Democratic Alliance retained its governing position in the Western Cape. President Ramaphosa took his oath of office before South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. In his inauguration speech, President Ramaphosa said he would be guided by the country's values in discharging his duties.

"Our Constitution - the basic law of our land - continues to guide our way even at the darkest hour. As a nation, we therefore can no longer abide the grave disparities of wealth and opportunity that have defined our past and which threaten to imperil our future. It is our shared will - and our shared responsibility - to build a society that knows neither privilege nor disadvantage. It is a society where those who have much are willing to share with those who have little. It is a society where every person, regardless of race or sex or circumstance, may experience the fundamental necessities of a decent, dignified life."

President Ramaphosa also thanked African leaders who attended yesterday's ceremony and pledged to work with other African nations for the continent's development.

"We are profoundly grateful to you for choosing to celebrate Africa Day among us, giving further poignancy to South Africa's transformation from a pariah state to a full and valued member of the family of African nations," he said.

"We also recognise, with appreciation, those countries from other continents who have joined us today. We remain eternally grateful to all nations represented here for the sacrifices and tireless contributions by your people and governments to the liberation of our land. Today, we reaffirm our determination to work with our sisters and brothers across the continent to realise the African Union's vision of Agenda 2063."

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

35 mins ago | 223 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

37 mins ago | 178 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

39 mins ago | 139 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

40 mins ago | 26 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

43 mins ago | 534 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 3199 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 959 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 742 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11395 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5002 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10218 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9719 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21325 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6494 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4191 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6120 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8903 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days