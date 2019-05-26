Dog owners face prosecution

News / National

THE Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has raised concern over the surge of illegal breeding and cross breeding of dogs, saying that it is against the law and could possibly lead to an outbreak of uncontainable diseases.In an interview, SPCA animal welfare officer Mrs Berry Oosthuizen said the long arm of the law would soon catch up with illegal breeders."Most of these breeders have no knowledge on what should be considered when cross breeding. Most of them are just doing it out of greed and it is evil. In most cases dogs that are crossbred by these people are ravished by disease and mange," said Mrs Oosthuizen.She said people must register to be licensed cross breeders."There are rules that need to be adhered to. That is why as an organisation, we are trying to encourage people to be licensed if they want to be breeders. It is illegal to breed dogs; every household with a dog should ensure that their dogs are sterilised. Breeding attracts a penalty either in the form of jail time or a fine," said Mrs Oosthuizen.She said SPCA was aware of an illegal market that had seen people travelling to South Africa to buy puppies to breed."There are different types of breeds of dog and what we are seeing is just not right. You get a cross breed between a bore-bull and an unknown type of dog. This is then very much confusing to the dog's health and well-being. That is why you find that most of these dogs are always ill and are just confused. It all comes down to genetics, in order to breed a pure breed dog; it has to be the same type. These are called pedigree dogs, they have same characteristics and features," said Mrs Oosthuizen.She added that breeding or keeping dogs depended on the environment and people had to possess knowledge."Keeping more dogs than stipulated is illegal. These dogs are then considered to be a pack and this is very dangerous. Dogs are friendly but can easily be provoked. It only takes one to rouse others into action."Taking into consideration of the woman who was mauled by dogs in a yard, one may have been provoked leading to the others joining in," said Mrs Oosthuizen.She said Bulawayo Municipal by-laws clearly state that no person shall breed a dog or keep unsterilised dogs unless that person is a licensed breeder.