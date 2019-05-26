Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jilted man drinks cyanide

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:47hrs | Views
A Bindura man consumed cyanide last week after he insulted his mother-in-law following a dispute with his estranged wife.

Tinotenda Jenhu (20) of Makusha Farm allegedly took poison after his mother in-law Chipo Mutasa left for the police station to file an insult report after he had called her a prostitute.

Jenhu had followed his estranged wife Yvonne Mombechena to her mother's homestead in a bid to reconcile with her and he had a heated argument with his mother-in-law.

His mother-in-law bolted out of the house telling him that she was heading for the police station.

Fearing arrest, Jemhu drank cyanide and died shortly afterwards.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said he was yet to receive the report.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

2 mins ago | 0 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

51 mins ago | 1631 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1238 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 941 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 332 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 908 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11147 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10028 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9592 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20995 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6386 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6055 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8838 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2020 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days