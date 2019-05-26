Jilted man drinks cyanide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bindura man consumed cyanide last week after he insulted his mother-in-law following a dispute with his estranged wife.Tinotenda Jenhu (20) of Makusha Farm allegedly took poison after his mother in-law Chipo Mutasa left for the police station to file an insult report after he had called her a prostitute.Jenhu had followed his estranged wife Yvonne Mombechena to her mother's homestead in a bid to reconcile with her and he had a heated argument with his mother-in-law.His mother-in-law bolted out of the house telling him that she was heading for the police station.Fearing arrest, Jemhu drank cyanide and died shortly afterwards.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said he was yet to receive the report.