Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombo Moyana pens 'historic book'

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:48hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's first black central bank governor Kombo James Moyana (pictured above) is writing a book tackling the economic problems faced by the country during his tenure.

He told The Standard that the book would be titled Zimbabwe Economic Transition from 1981 to 1993.

Moyana, who was at the helm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe between 1981 and 1993, said his book on Zimbabwe's economy would be ready in the next three to
four months.

"The book will tackle some of the economic challenges that the country faced during the period 1981 to 1993 and the methods that we used to overcome those problems and to interact with the international community," he said.

"It is a historic book and there are lessons to be learnt there by the current leadership.

"It depends on the people that are currently in leadership - whether after reading the book they will think that it has elements on managing the economy, which they think they can learn from in order to assist them to reform Zimbabwe's economy."

Moyana said his book would target economists, financiers, academia, students and political stakeholders so that they learn how Zimbabwe during the 13-year period after its independence in 1980 became the bread basket of Southern Africa.

"Zimbabwe has gone through some of Africa's greatest achievements and is currently going through some of the most difficult trying times," he said.

"When I joined the RBZ in 1981 as the deputy governor, the annual inflation rate was 5,4% and month-to-month inflation rate was at 0,5%. In 1981 our currency of Zimbabwean dollar notes released denominations of $2, $5, $10, and $20, and US$1 was equivalent to Z$0, 657."

Moyana said the country needed positive economic policies in order to achieve economic growth, as well as to curb excessive borrowing, and paying back external debts on time.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

1 min ago | 0 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

50 mins ago | 1619 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 471 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 940 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 331 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11143 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4915 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10027 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9590 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20992 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6386 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6055 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8838 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2020 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days