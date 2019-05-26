Duo up for kidnapping cop, soldier

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Chinhoyi men have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a police officer and a soldier.Desire Mwakurudza and Felix Makausi last Friday appeared before provincial magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda facing two counts of kidnapping and were granted $200 each bail.Prosecutors said on May 16, the duo kidnaped a police officer, Joseph Kamuremwa, and Danny Badalani, a soldier. They dumped the two at a complex where they were assaulted by illegal money dealers.The accused's lawyer Kudzi Choga said the two were over-detained exceeding the stipulated 48-hour period.They will appear in court on June 10 for trail.