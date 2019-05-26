News / National
Duo up for kidnapping cop, soldier
26 May 2019 at 13:52hrs | Views
Two Chinhoyi men have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a police officer and a soldier.
Desire Mwakurudza and Felix Makausi last Friday appeared before provincial magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda facing two counts of kidnapping and were granted $200 each bail.
Prosecutors said on May 16, the duo kidnaped a police officer, Joseph Kamuremwa, and Danny Badalani, a soldier. They dumped the two at a complex where they were assaulted by illegal money dealers.
The accused's lawyer Kudzi Choga said the two were over-detained exceeding the stipulated 48-hour period.
They will appear in court on June 10 for trail.
Desire Mwakurudza and Felix Makausi last Friday appeared before provincial magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda facing two counts of kidnapping and were granted $200 each bail.
Prosecutors said on May 16, the duo kidnaped a police officer, Joseph Kamuremwa, and Danny Badalani, a soldier. They dumped the two at a complex where they were assaulted by illegal money dealers.
The accused's lawyer Kudzi Choga said the two were over-detained exceeding the stipulated 48-hour period.
They will appear in court on June 10 for trail.
Source - the standard