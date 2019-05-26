Econet, NetOne ink infrastructure-sharing deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and NetOne have inked an infrastructure-sharing deal in a move set to increase their coverage.The country's two largest mobile network operators signed the deal on April 22, committing to identify the infrastructure to be shared and agree on the site-sharing arrangements for each site."We consider this to be a very fair arrangement and believe it represents a giant step in our collective endeavour to bring connectivity and ICT services to all Zimbabweans," said Econet Wireless CEO Douglas Mboweni.NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje said the agreement "allows NetOne and Econet to optimise the utilisation of scarce foreign currency as it eliminates the duplication of infrastructure".In a statement, the two companies said the deal defined the site-sharing parameters between the two operators, including arrangements relating to the sharing of towers, commercial and back-up power supply, backhaul transmission and security at the shared sites, among other things.