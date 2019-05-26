Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet, NetOne ink infrastructure-sharing deal

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:53hrs | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and NetOne have inked an infrastructure-sharing deal in a move set to increase their coverage.

The country's two largest mobile network operators signed the deal on April 22, committing to identify the infrastructure to be shared and agree on the site-sharing arrangements for each site.

"We consider this to be a very fair arrangement and believe it represents a giant step in our collective endeavour to bring connectivity and ICT services to all Zimbabweans," said Econet Wireless CEO Douglas Mboweni.

NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje said the agreement "allows NetOne and Econet to optimise the utilisation of scarce foreign currency as it eliminates the duplication of infrastructure".

In a statement, the two companies said the deal defined the site-sharing parameters between the two operators, including arrangements relating to the sharing of towers, commercial and back-up power supply, backhaul transmission and security at the shared sites, among other things.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

30 secs ago | 0 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

50 mins ago | 1584 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1223 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 930 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 326 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 900 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11138 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4911 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10025 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9585 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20984 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6385 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6052 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8838 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days