Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mhofu faces selection headache

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:55hrs | Views
WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga is bracing for a selection headache as he prepares to trim the current 34-member provisional squad to the final 23 for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals during the nation's participation in the Cosafa Cup.

Zifa opted to use Cosafa as a platform for Afcon preparations, hence the recent announcement of an enlarged provisional squad.

And the Warriors technical team insists that they will use Cosafa to select the players who will represent the country at Afcon, but a decision should be made just before the June 8 friendly against Nigeria.

The question is: Who among the big names will be axed for the Afcon squad? It's a question that Chidzambga simply dodged when the Warriors began camp last week.

"We will not be dropping any players now, we are taking 34 players to South Africa and then from there, 18 players will travel to Nigeria to play the friendly encounter. And then since we are going to play at least three games in South Africa, the other 15 players will remain behind to fulfil the third game," was all the veteran gaffer told reporters.

Looking at the squad that was named, competition for places is stiff in the midfield with 14 top players having been called into camp.

Regulars such as captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Ovidy Karuru, Talent Chawapihwa Danny Phiri, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Tafadzwa Kutinyu are front runners to get the nod.

But it would be difficult to ignore players like Butholezwe Ncube, Tanzania-based Thabani Kamusoko, Tafadzwa Rusike, Richard Hachiro, Leeroy Mavunga and Rodwell Chinyengetere.

Chidzambga seemed to have taken a liking of Kamusoko when the team played a friendly match against Division 2 side Golden Eagles on Thursday, picking him in
the first team.

The team also had Ronald-PFumbidzayi and Lawrence Mhlanga as fullbacks, while Byron Madzokere and Wales-based Alec Mudimu occupied central defence.

Ncube also made a start, which could mean that he is also another player Mhofu would want to take to Afcon.

There is likely not going to be many surprises in defence with Dennis Dauda, Mhlanga, Jimmy Dzingai, Madzokere, Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga,-PFumbidzai and Tendai Darikwa vying for the Afcon ticket.

Only two - possibly from Dauda, Madzokere and Dzingai - are likely going to miss out on Afcon.

Upfront with Macauley Bonne looking unlikely to join the team, Nyasha Mushekwi, Evans Rusike, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knox Mutizwa and Admiral Muskwe should make the 23-member squad.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are set to leave the country for the Cosafa tournament on Tuesday, with Chidzambga vying for a fifth title as Zimbabwe coach.

Despite holding the record for most titles by a coach at the regional championships, Chidzambga seems to have an insatiable desire for the tournament.

"As a coach, if you play any tournament, the target is to win and I would like to win or get to the final in each and every tournament we play and lifting the Cosafa Trophy will be a record. So, I would love to win the Cosafa and also get past the group stages in the Afcon," Chidzambga said.

The Warriors are overwhelming favourites for a record seventh Cosafa Cup and according to Chidzambga, all the players in the provisional squad will get a run.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

5 secs ago | 0 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

49 mins ago | 1570 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1218 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 924 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 324 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 898 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11136 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4911 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10024 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9583 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20981 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6383 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6052 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8836 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days