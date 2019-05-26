Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa boss speaks on Umbro kit

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:56hrs | Views
Zifa president Felton Kamambo has expressed his satisfaction with the new Warriors' kit recently unveiled by British sportswear firm Umbro ahead of the national team's participation at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban and Afcon finals in Egypt, where they will open the show with a date against the hosts in Cairo on June 21.

The new national teams' home and away strips have been met with mixed reactions from local football fans with others giving the thumbs-up to the simple and plain design, while others feel Umbro could have done a better job to provide the Warriors with a better kit.

Commenting on the emotive issue for the first time after the association's annual general meeting (AGM) in the capital yesterday, Kamambo said his board was happy with the quality and designs of the kit provided by Umbro.

"I'm happy with the deal with Umbro, normally when you engage a kit supplier it means you are ready to wear the type of kit they are manufacturing. Although some have questioned the quality of the kit, as a board we were happy with the quality and the design as well. We have about four types of designs and I think everyone is catered for on the type of kit that you want," Kamambo said.

The Zifa boss also revealed that his association was set to benefit financially from their relationship with Umbro through the sale of replicas to fans.

"What we agreed with Umbro is that we are going to get our benefit on the number of replicas manufactured, after that that we will get our part. Instead of getting (our share) in monetary terms, we would want it in replicas equivalent to the value that we are going to get from the deal and then we will sell the replicas," Kamambo said.

His sentiments on the Umbro kit came after the local football governing body held its first meeting for the year.

The Zifa boss revealed that his association would for the first time be distributing equipment and RTG $820 000 from its FIFA funding to all its affiliates.

"We had a fruitful discussion with the congress where we briefed them on our achievements to date and where we want to take our football going forward. At the same time we also bought some equipment for all our affiliates, also for the first time as Zifa we will channel some funding all our affiliates," he said.

Among the other key resolutions reached during the AGM was the congress' decision not to approve Premier Soccer League (PSL) season changeover until research and consultations with affiliates has been concluded.

The Zifa congress also approved CAPS United's proposal to amend Article Section 1(a) of the association's constitution to have the elected PSL chairman in the Zifa executive committee representing the top-flight league, whose 18 members will still have one delegate each in the congress.

Zifa board member in charge of finance, Philemon Machana, revealed that the association had made headway in settling its legacy debt by engaging various creditors and agreeing payment plans

"We have started the process of re-engaging our creditors and paying them and we anticipate that by next year the issue of the legacy debt will be a thing of the past," Machana said.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

49 mins ago | 1568 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1215 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 923 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 324 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11136 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10024 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9583 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20981 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6383 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6051 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8836 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10570 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days