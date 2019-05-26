Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Curtain falls on Dabengwa

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:59hrs | Views
Dumiso Dabengwa will be remembered as a legendary liberator who resisted trappings of power and stuck to his principles until the end.

Dabengwa died last Thursday in Kenya on his way back home from India, where he sought medical treatment for a liver ailment. He was 79.

The outpouring of grief that greeted news of his death is testament to his larger-than-life character, a trait that earned him respect from both friends and foe during Zimbabwe's struggle for independence.

South Africa's former liberation movement Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) described Dabengwa as "a great patriot and fighter for the liberation of Zimbabwe".

"He was also a fervent internationalist as all true revolutionaries are," Mk said in its eulogy.

The Black Russian, as Dabengwa was affectionately known, owing to his military intelligence training in Russia, is a hero of Zimbabwe's struggle for freedom.

He was Zipra's head of military intelligence during the war against the racist Rhodesian regime and distinguished himself as a commander.

It was his work with the ANC's military wing MK fighting the apartheid regime in South Africa that put him on a collision course with former president Robert Mugabe's regime.

In 1982 he was detained with the late Zipra commander Lookout Masuku on trumped-up treason charges and even after they were acquitted the following year, Mugabe kept Dabengwa in detention until 1987.

Masuku, another liberator par-excellence, died in detention.

Dabengwa reluctantly joined Mugabe's government out of respect for the late Joshua Nkomo, who had just signed the Unity Accord with Zanu-PF in order to stop the massacre of innocent people in Matabeleland and Midlands by the Fifth Brigade.

He only lasted eight years in government before he became critical of the Mugabe's policies and the current leadership's betrayal of the liberation war ethos.

There is no doubt that Dabengwa died an unhappy man because Zimbabweans are still being routinely arrested on trumped-up treason charges for criticising the government, the same indignity he suffered at the hands of Mugabe soon after independence.

The majority of the former Zipra fighters that he led are wallowing in poverty because the government has refused to return their properties, which it seized as a way to justify Gukurahundi.

More importantly, Zimbabwe has become a very unequal society, with few elites enjoying the fruits of independence that gallant freedom fighters like Dabengwa fought so hard for as they envisaged a just dispensation.

As Zimbabwe bids farewell to the Black Russian, it would be prudent to reflect on his ideals and take stock of the missteps. It is not too late to return to the values that our liberators risked their lives for.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

49 mins ago | 1550 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 319 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11134 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10021 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9580 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20977 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6382 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6050 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8836 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10570 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days