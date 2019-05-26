Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni steals show at MDC congress

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 14:00hrs | Views
CHIEF Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni stole the limelight at the ongoing MDC congress when he launched an attack against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, saying it had failed.

The Ntabazinduna traditional leader, a son of the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, said although he remained apolitical, he had a duty to speak out against government's failure to deliver.

He urged Mnangagwa to humble himself and ensure genuine dialogue between MDC and Zanu-PF.

"What would you say if George Foreman said we don't need a referee in the boxing ring [because] I can box and be the referee?" he said.

"Would you believe that? Would you go and watch that boxing match because one of the boxers is saying I am also a referee?

"That is Zimbabwe in 2019."

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has refused to take part in the ongoing dialogue between last year's presidential candidates saying the talks need a neutral mediator.

"For us to go forward ladies and gentlemen we need a third person in the room, someone who is impartial, has the well-being of the nation at heart, someone who can judge fairly," Chief Ndiweni said.

"It is only then that we can have a proper dialogue, a dialogue without those prerequisites is nonsense."

He called for a return to democracy saying the country was suffering because leaders had abandoned the values of the liberation struggle.

"Our issue in Zimbabwe is very simple, we have a failure in democracy," he said.

"When democracy fails everything else fails. Even if you are trying to fix the local clinic, you will not achieve that because democracy has failed.

"Even if you go to the law enforcement agents, the police they will treat you wrongly because democracy has failed.

"Even if you go to the magistrates and the High Court, you will not receive justice because democracy has failed.

"Democracy is the main thing we should be looking at and I know your team here will do that and I know they are focusing on that."

The chief had earlier tweeted that he attended Zanu-PF's conference held in Umzingwane last year and that attending the MDC congress did not make him partisan.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

49 mins ago | 1547 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1197 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 913 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 317 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 854 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11133 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4908 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10019 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9579 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20974 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6382 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6050 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8835 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10568 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days